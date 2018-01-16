Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Today, Google is giving Mexican actress Katy Jurado center stage on their home page on what would have been her 94th birthday.

Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, Jurado began her career during the Golden Age of Mexican cinema and eventually was cast in several Hollywood roles alongside actors like Gary Cooper, Charlton Heston, Spencer Tracy and Kirk Douglas.

Her first Hollywood movie was 1951’s “Bullfighter and the Lady.” A year later she starred in the Western film classic “High Noon” — a role that earned her a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. Jurado would go on to be awarded three Silver Ariel Awards and nominated for multiple Academy Awards.

From the Google Doodle Blog:

Off-screen, Jurado was a tenacious and spirited woman who captivated everyone around her. While she was stunningly beautiful, her portrayals transcended the stereotyped, over-sexualized roles written for Mexican women at the time. Her talent at depicting a range of characters helped to expand the parts available to Mexican and other Latinx actresses in Hollywood today.

Designed by Pixar artist Ana Ramirez, today’s doodle leads to a search for “Katy Jurado.” According to Google, Ramirez drew Jurado in a powerful pose against a backdrop inspired by the film “High Noon.” The roses in the illustration symbolize Jurado’s birthplace, Guadalajara, “The City of Roses.”

Google shared the following early concepts for Jurado’s doodle from Ramirez:

This is the fourth Google doodle since last September celebrating artists, writers and performers of Mexican descent. On September 26, Google honored Mexican-American writer Gloria E. Anzaldúa, author of the classic semi-autobiographical novel, “Borderlands/La Frontera: The New Mestiza.”

In October of last year, Google posted a doodle honoring 1980s teen music sensation Selena Quintanilla, and in November the site paid homage to mariachi singer Pedro Infante on what would have been his 100th birthday.