

These are days of plenty for advertisers, with Google rolling out a new AdWords interface, AMP for ads and landing pages, Purchases on Google, updating the AdWords Keyword Planner and more.

But factor in the increasing prevalence of machine learning and other forms of artificial intelligence that are now fundamental components of AdWords and keeping up with the abundance of goodies can be both time-consuming and occasionally overwhelming.

Never fear – if you’re looking keep sharp with cutting edge strategies and tactics for getting the most out of your AdWords campaigns, check out Brad Geddes Advanced AdWords workshop, running the day before SMX West on March 12 in San Jose. This one-day, hands-on workshop provides a deep immersion into everything you need to know to take advantage of everything AdWords has to offer today.

Want to know more about what to expect from the workshop? Click over to Five questions for AdWords expert Brad Geddes where he explains why this full-day master class is a must-do experience for all serious paid search practitioners.