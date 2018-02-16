Bing Ads has announced the ability to use Labels in Editor for Dynamic Search Ads, following the recent rollout of DSAs in October.

Labels allow advertisers to organize information in a way that is easier for them to filter and create rules around. Users can use methods such as labeling “Evergreen” vs. “Sale” ads and creating rules to enable and pause them automatically based on Label names, saving time versus manual management.

Labels can be created in the Shared Library as free-form text and then applied as needed. There is a Labels column in Editor where advertisers can see which ones are tied to a given line item, and they are color-coded for easier recognition. They can be added and removed in the Labels tab that appears at the bottom of the pane.

This new feature complements the Dynamic Search Ad campaigns, which are also a time-saver for advertisers. DSAs automatically show ads based on whether the search query is believed to be relevant, forgoing the usual method of the advertiser specifying the keywords they want ads to show for. DSAs are commonly used to help uncover new keyword opportunities in an efficient manner.

