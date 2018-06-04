Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

SMX® Advanced is coming to Seattle in just a few days, and we hope to see you there! There are fewer than 25 All Access passes left, and they’re going fast. Grab yours now and join the largest gathering of elite search marketers June 11-13 for actionable tactics, in-depth learning and exceptional networking.

SMX Advanced is the ultimate experience for SEOs and SEMs:

30+ master-level sessions taught by the experts you trust.

Three insightful keynote conversations.

Unbeatable networking, including the fourth annual Search Engine Land Awards & Afterparty.

An Expo Hall packed with incredible SEO and SEM solutions to accelerate your business.

Independently programmed content from the Search Engine Land editorial team.

The comforts and conveniences you deserve: Great food, friendly staff, free WiFi, the works!

Breaking keynote alert!

We are thrilled to announce that Google Software Engineer Raghu Simha and Google Web Performance Engineer Ilya Grigorik are joining our expert lineup as the SEO keynote speakers.

Book your pass now for a truly rewarding educational experience. We guarantee it.

We look forward to seeing you at SMX Advanced!

Psst… Really want to join but don’t have the budget? Snag a Networking Pass by June 10 and pay just $199! You’ll get access to 13 dynamic presentations, including full-day training with Google and Bing, demos from 40 market-defining exhibitors in the Expo Hall and entry to all of our evening networking events, including…

The In-House SEO & SEM Meetup.

The Meet & Greet Reception.

Janes of Digital.

The Expo Hall Reception.

And the highly-anticipated Search Engine Land Awards — the largest, most prestigious awards event in the industry!

This is your chance, what are you waiting for? Register now!

Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.