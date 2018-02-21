Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Latest updates to Gboard for Android include a ‘search all media’ feature
Reports indicate the latest refresh for the Google-designed keyboard comes with a new interface that allows users to search all categories.
According to a report from 9to5Google, Google is releasing new beta features for its Gboard for Android, making it possible for users to search all media from the Google-designed keyboard.
“Alongside specific keyboards for emoji, stickers, and GIFs, there is a new interface that can search all categories. It is the first tab and features a carousel for swiping through the results of your entered query,” writes 9to5Google in its report on the latest version (7.0.2) of Gboard.
In addition to the expanded search features, there will also be support for Chinese and Korean languages, minor changes to the keyboard selection option and an autocomplete feature for email addresses (The report noted the email autocomplete was not functioning yet).
