The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

In August 2017, a Think With Google piece stated that local searches without “near me” had grown by 150 percent and that searchers were beginning to drop other geo-modifiers — like zip codes and — from their local queries altogether.

Since we can’t always rely on a searcher to state when their intent is local, we should be looking at keywords where that intent is implied. But, before we start optimizing, we need to know whether Google is any good at interpreting implicit local intent, and if it’s treated differently than explicit intent.

In this report, STAT Search Analytics puts Google local packs under the microscope to determine how Google handles different kinds of local intent and what elements go into shaping local SERP mainstay.

Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download “How Distance and Intent Shape A Local Pack.”