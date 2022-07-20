Opinions expressed in this article are those of the sponsor. Search Engine Land neither confirms nor disputes any of the conclusions presented below.

You’re invited!

Join Jonathan Barouch, CEO and founder at Local Measure and AWS for a special conversation and hands-on solution demonstration.

Watch Now

In this session:

Clunky and expensive legacy systems can frustrate your CX agents with redundant, repetitive tasks across disparate systems and siloed information.

Local Measure Engage for Amazon Connect is an omnichannel agent desktop for contact centers to manage all inbound customer conversations across voice, email, and digital messaging. It is a single pane of glass, radically improving agent productivity and powering meaningful customer experiences.

Engage for Amazon Connect integrates with all your business applications giving agents direct access to customer attributes, previous transactions, suggested help articles and related ticket history. This access allows agents to work smarter and resolve customer queries faster with workflow automations, task routing and knowledge base integrations.

You will learn:

Learn about major challenges Customer Service Agents are facing today

Hear how Local Measure can improve time to value

See an on-demand demo of the solution in practice

Speaker Bio

Jonathan Barouch is the founder and CEO of the real-time customer conversation platform Local Measure. Local Measure has offices in Sydney, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Miami, and Singapore, and was the winner of the 2021 ICMI global Contact Center Awards in the “Best New Technology” category. Local Measure Engage for Amazon Connect is an omnichannel agent desktop for contact centers to manage all inbound customer conversations across voice, email and digital messaging in one place. It is a single pane of glass providing centralized customer data, real-time information and workflow automations to radically improve agent productivity and power meaningful customer experiences.

About The Author Amazon Web Services AWS Marketplace is a digital software catalog that makes it easy to find, buy, deploy, and manage software that runs on AWS. AWS Marketplace includes thousands of listings offered by independent software vendors, spanning popular categories such as security, networking, storage, machine learning, business intelligence, database, and DevOps. These products can be integrated with AWS services and other existing technologies, enabling you to effectively migrate and operate your business in the cloud. Visit AWS Marketplace is a digital software catalog that makes it easy to find, buy, deploy, and manage software that runs on AWS. AWS Marketplace includes thousands of listings offered by independent software vendors, spanning popular categories such as security, networking, storage, machine learning, business intelligence, database, and DevOps. These products can be integrated with AWS services and other existing technologies, enabling you to effectively migrate and operate your business in the cloud. Visit aws.amazon.com/marketplace to learn more.