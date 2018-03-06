Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
Conductor will help WeWork offer ‘holistic’ proposition to enterprise customers
It will now be able to manage customers' physical and digital presence....
Disney theme parks now on Google Street View
Users can now virtually tour almost every inch of Disney's many theme parks....
Google’s Gboard for Android keyboard now supports 300+ languages
Google says Gboard for Android now covers 74% of the world's...
Gabriel García Márquez Google doodle honors novelist behind the classic ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’
Today would have been Márquez's 91st birthday....
Google is extending Search capabilities to iMessage and other browser apps on iOS
New extensions bring the search engine into more apps on...
Google selling Zagat to restaurant recommendations site The Infatuation
Google no longer needs Zagat as it once did....
What is GS1 SmartSearch Schema markup and why should e-commerce sites use it?
Contributor Tony Edward explains the new, more advanced schema markup for products called GS1 SmartSearch and how it helps listings gain...
Holi Google doodle celebrates the Hindu holiday with a colorful image of dhol players
The illustrated doodle highlights the vivid colors associated with the holiday along with the traditional wooden barrel drum known as a dhol in...
Google’s antitrust infringement continues ‘unabated’, Google Shopping competitors tell European Commission
Four months in, 19 rivals say too little has changed....
Are you ready for the attribution changes coming to Google AdWords?
If you're not, contributor Mona Elesseily will help you get up to speed. Here's her overview of attribution and five different replacement...
Phrase, broad, or broad match modifier: After exact, what’s the next best match type?
Contributor Andy Taylor answers by sharing research that shows deploying multiple match types produces little difference between phrase and...
Study: 11 voice search ranking factors analyzed
Some of the findings confirm and some upend conventional wisdom....
Multifaceted featured snippets begin rolling out in Google search results
Google updates the search results features with an expanded featured snippet targeting broad, nuanced...
An easy way to see if Google thinks your webpages are keyword relevant
Contributor Eric Enge shows us how to determine if a webpage is relevant for the keywords it targets and what do to when it falls...
German court: Google has no ‘duty to inspect’ websites for illegal content before displaying
The court held that Google can't be held liable before being notified of a 'clearly recognizable violation' of individual rights....
Law and reputation firms generate 21% of Right to Be Forgotten delistings, says Google
New report from Google digs into three years' worth of data on removal requests and exposes the delisting criteria....
Google Word Coach, a fun word game in the search results
Google added a new feature to help non-English speakers expand their English-language...
Keeping your edge sharp with AdWords
These are days of plenty for advertisers, with Google rolling out a new AdWords interface, AMP for ads and landing pages, Purchases on Google,...
In response to EU antitrust ruling, Google Shopping now shows ads from competing shopping engines
Comparison Shopping Engines are competing with Google for visibility in Google Shopping in the...
6 smart e-commerce lessons to boost local business
With more and more people window shopping on a small screen, contributor Wesley Young shares six ways to use online tactics to drive customers...