LinkedIn launches LinkedIn Marketing Labs on-demand courses for advertisers
LinkedIn launched Marketing Labs video course to teach advertisers how to succeed on the platform.
Why we care. For businesses looking to advertise on LinkedIn, the platform has historically been hard for marketers to use. That, plus the lack of results for many advertisers has made using LinkedIn ads a hard sell. Others claim that once they were able to figure it out, they’ve seen success for themselves and their clients. When I polled the marketing community on Twitter the feedback was varied:
The platform seems to be remedying the mixed reviews with the on-demand course to help advertisers see more success and better leads on the platform.
Video courses for better leads. LinkedIn Learning Labs launched initially with 6 main courses for advertisers to better understand and use the advertising tools:
- Introduction to LinkedIn Ads
- Using LinkedIn’s Ad Targeting
- Reporting and Analytics for LinkedIn Ads
- Building a Full-Funnel Content Marketing Strategy on LinkedIn
- Using LinkedIn for Brand Awareness
- Using LinkedIn for Lead Generation
Choose your own adventure. The course platform offers custom paths for media planners versus those who run ad campaigns and is meant to help both beginner and intermediate advertisers.
Works when done well. In the announcement, Renee Lowe, Customer Marketing Manager at LinkedIn says that, when done correctly, LinkedIn advertising works: “Lead generation forms on LinkedIn drive 5X more conversions than landing pages and you’re 6X more likely to convert audiences when they see both brand and acquisition messages on LinkedIn.” The courses are free and self-paced.
