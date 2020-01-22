Listings that earn featured snippets will not repeat on the first page of Google search
Instead, they'll appear at the top of the second results page.
Pages that earn a featured snippet will no longer repeat as a regular search result on the first page of Google search, Danny Sullivan, Google’s public search liaison, announced Wednesday. The corresponding regular search result will instead appear at the top of the second page of results.
Why we care
For featured snippet owners, this change means that your URL will only appear once on the first page of search results, instead of twice.
For those that don’t own the featured snippet, it means that your competitor that does own it will no longer appear twice.
Because it is now possible to earn a featured snippet while appearing on the second page of results, SEOs should keep an eye on their traffic and tracking tools to see how they adjust.
More on the announcement
- As of January 22, the change has rolled out globally.
- Featured snippets will also be counted amongst the ten organic listings shown.
