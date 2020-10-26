Ready to explore the advanced nuances of technical SEO? Craving a deeper understanding of Google Ads? Searching for fellow in-house SEOs who understand your particular challenges?

SMX workshops were made for you! Attend one of our deep-dive, two-day seminars happening online December 15-16 from 12:00pm – 3:00pm* ET… for just $199.

These virtual seminars take place live and are hosted by recognized industry experts who know their stuff and want to help you succeed. Learn something new, connect with fellow marketers, and get your specific search marketing questions answered!

Click on a workshop to learn more and secure your seat now!

This is your last chance to train with Brad, Eric, Jessica, and Bruce at SMX 2020… don’t miss out!

There are two ways to attend:

Workshop only: $199 gets you your choice of live, two-day workshop, taking place online December 15-16.

$199 gets you your choice of live, two-day workshop, taking place online December 15-16. All Access + Workshop: Bundle your workshop with an All Access pass to unlock two additional days of tactic-rich training online December 8-9… 45+ expert-led sessions, forward-thinking keynotes, and invaluable community networking PLUS your choice of workshop for just $379!

What are you waiting for? Register now and save!

Psst… Check out the agenda for an exclusive keynote reveal… plus additional speaker announcements from Google, Bing, and more!