Live soon: SEOs talk COVID-19 search disruption
Save this page. A panel of experts will join Live with Search Engine Land at 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
Henry Powderly on April 7, 2020 at 1:52 pm
A panel of experts will join Live with Search Engine Land at 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday to discuss the recent volatility of Google search results since the global coronavirus pandemic broke out. Our panel will share data from tools like SEMRush, RankRanger and Moz that shows some pretty interesting movement in SERPs.
Search Engine Land’s Barry Schwartz will lead the discussion. He will be joined by search consultant Marie Haynes, Olga Andrienko of SEMRush, Mordy Oberstein of Rank Ranger and Peter Meyers from Moz.
