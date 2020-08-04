On Friday, August 7, Search Engine Land’s Editor-in-Chief, Ginny Marvin, will talk with advertising and data intelligence experts about what advertisers affected by CCPA need to do to keep their Facebook campaigns compliant, how to adjust Facebook campaigns as a result of this change, and the impact marketers are already seeing due to Limited Data Use.

As of July 1, Facebook automatically opted advertisers into its new Limited Data Use setting for California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) compliance. When Limited Data Use (LDU) is enabled, Facebook restricts the way data from users detected to be from California can be stored and processed. The feature is already having a dramatic impact on advertisers and their ability to convert and retarget California residents.

CCPA gives California residents the right to know how their data is being used, what categories of data are being collected and sold (e.g., name, IP address) and the ability to opt out from allowing companies to do so. It doesn’t just apply to business based in California. Read our related articles on CCPA Compliance Challenges and Facebook’s default Limited Data Use period.

In addition to Ginny, the guests will include:

Simon Poulton, VP of Digital Intelligence, Wpromote.

Akvile Defazio, President, AKvertise, Inc.

The chat will take place at 1 p.m. ET Friday, and we will allow up to 100 people into the meeting to experience the discussion live and ask questions. We will then post the video of the meeting for the larger Search Engine Land audience to enjoy.

If you would like to be part of the meeting please fill out this form. We will send confirmations to the first 100 people who sign up.

We at Search Engine Land hope this series of live discussions, presentations, tutorials and meetups will help everyone stay sharp and up to date on tactics and best practices.

