Next on Live with Search Engine Land: Google’s page experience update
With Google’s new Page Experience Update coming in 2021, we’ll discuss what makes for a good page experience, how to prepare for it now, and more.
On Friday, June 12, Search Engine Land contributing editor, Barry Schwartz, will host a discussion with SEO content experts about on-page experience in preparation for Google’s Page Experience Update.
The conversation will start with Barry explaining the Page Experience update and how Google will use it as a ranking factor. Then the panelists will discuss what this means in terms of preparing for the update and whether or not this will be a positive development for the web and for user experience overall.
In addition to Barry, the guests will include:
- Aja Frost, Head of Content SEO, HubSpot
- Sarah Teach, Evergreen Content SEO Lead, The Motley Fool
- Marty Weintraub, Founder, Aimclear
The chat will take place at 1 p.m. EST and we will allow up to 100 people into the meeting to experience the discussion live and ask questions. We will then post the video of the meeting for the larger Search Engine Land audience to enjoy.
If you would like to be part of the meeting please fill out this form. We will send invitations to the first 100 people who sign up.
We at Search Engine Land hope this series of live discussions, presentations, tutorials and meetups will help everyone stay sharp and up to date on tactics and best practices. If you have an idea for a session or would like to join a panel, email kbushman@thirddoormedia.com.
Watch the latest session below:
