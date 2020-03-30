Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Last week, Search Engine Land’s Greg Sterling hosted an hour-long discussion with leading local SEOs to talk about how local or multi-location businesses are coping with the economic and human effects of COVID-19.

They spoke extensively about Google My Business and offered actionable tips about using new features to update profiles (and navigating the platform at a time when bugs are rampant and support is not exactly responsive).

The talk was the second in our Live with Search Engine Land series of virtual events designed to bring the search community together at a time of such uncertainly.

See our first talk here.

We will be hosting another one of these this week with our Editor-in-Chief Ginny Marvin and other PPC experts discussing disruption in paid search right now. Stay tuned for more details.

Click on the video above to watch our Local SEO session.