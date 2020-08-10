On Friday, August 14, Search Engine Land’s editor-in-chief, Ginny Marvin, will lead a discussion with the other Search Engine Land editors about the effects of the disruptions marketers have experienced in the past several months including COVID, anti-trust, privacy, data and social activism1.

Ginny and the panelists will revisit what marketers were focusing on back in March and April at the start of COVID-related lockdowns, look at where we are now and what marketers can expect going forward. Then they’ll talk in-depth about how these challenges have impacted consumer behavior, how companies have adapted to consumer shifts as well as the marketing impact on SEO, paid media, local business and e-commerce.

In addition to Ginny, the guests will include:

George Nguyen, editor, Search Engine Land

Barry Schwartz, SEO editor, Search Engine Land

Greg Sterling, contributing editor, Search Engine Land

The chat will take place at 1 p.m. EDT on Friday and we will allow up to 100 people into the meeting to experience the discussion live and ask questions. We will then post the video of the meeting for the larger Search Engine Land audience to enjoy. If you would like to be part of the meeting please fill out this form. We will send confirmations to the first 100 people who sign up.

We at Search Engine Land hope this series of live discussions, presentations, tutorials and meetups will help everyone stay sharp and up to date on tactics and best practices. We’ll be taking a break for a few weeks and start season two of Live with Search Engine Land in mid-September. Season two will focus on innovative marketing and we have a lot of exciting new topics lined up.

If you have an idea for a session or would like to join a panel, email kbushman@thirddoormedia.com or fill out the pitch form here.

Watch the latest session below:

About The Author Kathy Bushman