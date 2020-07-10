Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

On July 22 to 24, Search Engine Land contributing editor, Detlef Johnson, will host a series of 90-minute educational sessions tackling developer communications and SEO-friendly coding in our livestreamed SEO for Developers series.

Watch live coding demonstrations, get your questions answered by the experts and engage with other SEOs and developers over the three days.

As Google’s search algorithm updates continue to make old-school optimization less impactful, and tools like CMS plugins and SEO platforms are handling more, SEOs need to advance their knowledge about the technical aspects of optimization. And as developers continue to create innovative apps and interactive experiences online, there is a need for that community to know how to do that work in ways that are SEO-friendly.

SEO for Developers is where those communities come together.

In addition to Detlef, the guests will include:

Wednesday, July 22 Anthony Muller , President of ZenSEM, and Kaitlyn Meurin , Director of SEO and Content Strategy at Southern New Hampshire University, will discuss the marketer and developer relationship and how the two groups can communicate more effectively. Russ Jeffery , Director of Strategic Integrations at Duda, will talk about SEO friendly mark-up.

Thursday, July 23 John Murch , CEO of Nomad Thinking, LLC, will discuss how JavaScript developers are able to use headless chrome to do almost anything a browser can do.

Friday, July 24 Martin Splitt , developer advocate at Google, will discuss what you should and shouldn’t be worried about when it comes to JavaScript and Google indexing.



Speakers will be addressing audience questions in addition to presenting and live coding. We’ll post the recordings from the series for on-demand viewing on the Search Engine Land YouTube channel.

