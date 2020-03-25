This Friday, Search Engine Land’s Greg Sterling will host the second chat in our new virtual event series, this time focused on changes and problems with Google my Business and what local marketers should be doing right now during this time of uncertainty.

Greg will be joined by:

Adam Dorfman, Reputation.com.

Mary Bowling, SterlingSky.

Krystal Taing, RIO SEO.

Niki Mosier, Two Octobers.

The session will explore what these leading local SEOs are seeing in the market, the top customer challenges and what local marketers should focus on now. They will also talk about how they and their agencies are coping with the disruption and what they’re doing to help clients during this uncertain period. The panel will share some early positive stories and examples of creative solutions. And finally, they’ll discuss whether there are hidden opportunities in this crisis to transform or do business in new ways for the longer term.

The chat will take place at 2 p.m. EST on Friday, March 27, and we will allow up to 50 people into the meeting to experience the discussion live and ask questions. We will then post the video of the meeting for the larger Search Engine Land audience to enjoy.

If you would like to be part of the meeting please fill out this form. We will send calendar invites to the first 50 people who sign up.

We at Search Engine Land know there is so much uncertainty now in our community, and we hope this series of live discussions, presentations, tutorials and meetups help everyone stay sharp and up to date on tactics and best practices. We do not plan to gate these sessions. This isn’t about leads for us. This is about giving great marketers a platform to inform, support and convene our global community at a time when so much is up in the air, including livelihoods. If you have an idea for a session or would like to join a panel, email me at hpowderly@thirddoormedia.com.

In the meantime, check out our first discussion with Barry Schwartz, Lily Ray, Daniel Waisberg, Alexis Sanders and Pedro Dias about how these SEOs are adjusting during this pandemic.

About The Author Henry Powderly Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization.