Live With Search Engine Land: Top SEOs talk shop, social distancing with Barry Schwartz
Tune in March 23 for our livestreamed meetup with Lily Ray, Daniel Waisberg, Pedro Dias and Alexis Sanders.
With the search marketing community largely holed up in home offices as the country tries to flatten the coronavirus curve, Search Engine Land has decided to dip our toes into the world of online meetups. This Monday, Search Engine Land’s Barry Schwartz will host a live video hangout with personalities within the SEO community including:
- Daniel Waisberg, Search Advocate at Google
- Pedro Dias, Managing Partner att APIs3 & Former Googler
- Lily Ray, Director of SEO at Path Interactive
- Alexis Sanders, Senior SEO Manager at Merkle
The conversation, which kicks off at 2 p.m. EST, will be focused around how Google and SEOs are dealing with the new day-to-day during the COVID-19 crisis. We expect to have a lively discussion around SEO, Google Search Console, some trending topics in search and just how the overall workday is changing for some in our industry.
We will be using Google Hangouts Meet for the call (which seems appropriate).
To watch the livestream, click here. It will open at 2 p.m. EST on March 23.
We will also be taking questions during the call. To submit question, click here to access the form.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.