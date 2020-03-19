Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

With the search marketing community largely holed up in home offices as the country tries to flatten the coronavirus curve, Search Engine Land has decided to dip our toes into the world of online meetups. This Monday, Search Engine Land’s Barry Schwartz will host a live video hangout with personalities within the SEO community including:

Daniel Waisberg, Search Advocate at Google

Pedro Dias, Managing Partner att APIs3 & Former Googler

Lily Ray, Director of SEO at Path Interactive

Alexis Sanders, Senior SEO Manager at Merkle

The conversation, which kicks off at 2 p.m. EST, will be focused around how Google and SEOs are dealing with the new day-to-day during the COVID-19 crisis. We expect to have a lively discussion around SEO, Google Search Console, some trending topics in search and just how the overall workday is changing for some in our industry.

We will be using Google Hangouts Meet for the call (which seems appropriate).

To watch the livestream, click here. It will open at 2 p.m. EST on March 23.

We will also be taking questions during the call. To submit question, click here to access the form.

