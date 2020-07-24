On Friday, July 31, Search Engine Land contributing editor, Barry Schwartz, will talk directly with some of the individuals responsible for the updates made to Bing Webmaster Guidelines last month.

Bing first published its webmaster guidelines in 2012 and it’s been a while since they were updated. Barry will sum up the changes in the new guidelines, then dig into the thought process behind the updates. There is an entire section just on ranking factors—relevancy, quality, freshness, user engagement, page load time and more. Information around the URL submission API, support of rel=”sponsored” and rel=”ugc”, how Bing indexes JavaScript, the evergreen BingBot is also covered in the updated guidelines.

In addition to Barry, the guests will include:

Christi Olson, Head of Evangelism at Microsoft

Fabrice Canel, Principal Program Manager at Bing, Microsoft

The chat will take place at 1 p.m. EST and we will allow up to 100 people into the meeting to experience the discussion live and ask questions. We will then post the video of the meeting for the larger Search Engine Land audience to enjoy. If you would like to be part of the meeting please fill out this form. We will send confirmations to the first 100 people who sign up.

We at Search Engine Land hope this series of live discussions, presentations, tutorials and meetups will help everyone stay sharp and up to date on tactics and best practices. If you have an idea for a session or would like to join a panel, email kbushman@thirddoormedia.com or fill out the pitch form here.

Watch the latest session below: