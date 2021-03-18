On April 13, the Search Engine Land experts are teaming up with senior marketers from leading brands and cutting-edge solution providers to bring you SMX Create — an all-new training experience loaded with actionable tactics that will help you develop and execute a successful content strategy.

Your $99 All Access pass unlocks two all-new SEO and PPC tracks that tackle critical content and copywriting issues… everything from planning SEO content that ranks to creating visually stunning display ads, optimizing content for increased visibility, mastering conversion triggers, and more.

Secure your spot now — Early Bird rates expire next Saturday, March 27!

Meet some of the marketing experts who will guide you on your learning journey:

You’ll also have the opportunity to connect with speakers live and ask them specific questions during Overtime and interactive clinics.

What are you waiting for? This is your chance to learn how content can help you earn more organic traffic, execute more effective PPC campaigns, and generate greater profits.

Early Bird rates expire next Saturday, March 27. Register now to secure your All Access pass for just $99!

Psst… Hungry for more? Add a two-day, post-conference workshop to your itinerary. These live, interactive workshops cover SEO-friendly content, Google Data Studio, and landing page optimization. Choose one and register now for ultimate savings!