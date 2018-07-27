Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Lyudmila Rudenko, one of the most influential chess players of all time, has been recognized by Google with a doodle on what would have been her 114th birthday. The doodle, as Google describes, “draws artistic inspiration from 1960s graphic art and posters — reimagines a focused Rudenko’s determination during the world championship game.”

Lyudmila Rudenko was the second women’s world chess champion, from 1950 until 1953. She was awarded the FIDE titles of International Master (IM) and Woman International Master (WIM) in 1950, and Woman Grandmaster (WGM) in 1976. She was the first woman awarded the International Master title. Rudenko was also USSR women’s champion in 1952.

She was born on July 27, 1904, in Lubny, Ukraine, and died at the age of 81 on March 4, 1986, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The doodle is on the Google home pages in the following regions: Australia, Belarus, Canada, Croatia, France, Iceland, Ireland, New Zealand, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States.