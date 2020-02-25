Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

A “Made in USA” label accompanied by a flag icon appears to be the latest automated ad extension test by Microsoft Advertising.

Where it’s showing. Interestingly, the automated ad extension was spotted in Bing.com results in Germany by Frank Sandtmass of Hamburg-based SEO and Analytics firm Vertriebsberatung.

Why we care. Microsoft Advertising has a number of automated ad extensions that can appear in text ads on Bing. The aim of any of them is to give users more information and increase click-through rates. Automated extensions pull data from a range of sources — landing pages and domains, ad copy and in some cases third-parties — and can display automatically without advertiser opt-in.

It’s not clear how widespread this test is (we haven’t been able to replicate it) or whether it can show for other countries. We have asked Microsoft Advertising for comment and will update here with more details if available.