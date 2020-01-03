Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Contributor and SMX speaker, Fili Wiese, explains why it’s important to audit your website in 2020 to help search engine algorithms better understand your content.

Below is the video transcript:

Hello, my name is Fili. I used to work for Google and now I am at searchbrothers.com. One of the things I want to be talking about is what you can prepare for 2020.

If you have a website and you are concerned about SEO, you do need to know what goes into search engines.

Search engines work with algorithms and algorithms work with trends. And this all depends on what you put into those trends. Your website, your content you’re responsible for – that’s what Google wants to rank, what Bing wants to rank.

Search engines want to rank your website, but you need to make it easy for them.

One of the things that you need to do if you haven’t done it yet, is to look at your log files. Do you have them? Do you have access to them? If you don’t, you need to do that today, sooner rather than later.

Also, you want to make sure that you audit your website, and you check all the technical signals that go into those trends. If you are impacted by different medical updates or other core updates, then you really want to know what’s going on with signals you’re sending into the black box of the algorithms. What comes out of that black box are the rankings, the “serves.” And those serves depend heavily on what you put in.

So for 2020, focus on your input and let the search engines focus on the output.

