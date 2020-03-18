Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Call analytics establish the link between inbound calls and online search, display, social or email campaigns. The specific benefits of using an enterprise call analytics platform include – but are not limited to:

Marketing campaign optimization. Inbound calls can be tracked to their marketing source at the keyword, campaign and channel levels, and followed through the conversion funnel to identify the most profitable sources.

More efficient marketing budget resource allocation. More accurate attribution will result in marketing budget being more effectively allocated to the most profitable keywords, campaigns and channels.

Better sales performance. Inbound calls can be recorded and analyzed to identify which agents and sales techniques close the most sales. Training can be provided to improve results, where necessary.

If you are considering an enterprise call analytics platform, this report will help you decide whether or not you need one. MarTech Today’s “Enterprise Call Analytics Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for call analytics platforms and the considerations involved in implementation. The 48-page report reviews the growing market for call analytics platforms, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Also included in the report are profiles of 13 leading enterprise call analytics vendors, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to get your copy.