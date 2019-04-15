The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

In the ebb and flow of content marketing trend analyses comes the return of the “content fatigue” narrative. We’re told content marketing doesn’t work as well as it used to, that it’s redundant and that there’s too much of it.

But as long as we have the Internet, content is going to be the playing field for our sport. We need to focus on making better content. Not less, not more—just better.

In this issue of Agency Perspectives from Sharpspring, you’ll learn:

How to develop content your target audience actually wants

Tips on sharing and distributing content across relevant channels

How to use marketing automation to optimize your content

Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download “Mission Possible: Quality Content Marketing.”