Make your content better with social media and marketing automation
Content pollution is real. Are you part of the problem?
Digital Marketing Depot on April 15, 2019 at 1:05 pm
In the ebb and flow of content marketing trend analyses comes the return of the “content fatigue” narrative. We’re told content marketing doesn’t work as well as it used to, that it’s redundant and that there’s too much of it.
But as long as we have the Internet, content is going to be the playing field for our sport. We need to focus on making better content. Not less, not more—just better.
In this issue of Agency Perspectives from Sharpspring, you’ll learn:
- How to develop content your target audience actually wants
- Tips on sharing and distributing content across relevant channels
- How to use marketing automation to optimize your content
