Google is celebrating an icon from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema today, sharing a doodle to mark María Félix’s 104th birthday.

As a teenager, Félix was crowned a beauty queen at the University of Guadalajara. Her break into film came in Mexico city when she was cast as the female lead in the 1942 film “El Peñón de las Ánimas” (The Rock of Souls).

Created by guest artist Paulette Jo, the doodle leads to a search for “María Félix” and is on Google’s homepages in the US and Mexico, along with a number international homepages in Central America and South America, including Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Panama, Columbia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay. Google is also featuring the doodle on its Iceland, Serbia and Japan homepages.

According to Google, Félix starred in 47 films and was a source of inspiration for many creative artists.

“She was considered a muse by famous artists like José Clemente Orozco and Diego Rivera, novelists and playwrights like Jean Cocteau, Renato Leduc, and Carlos Fuentes, and musicians like Juan Gabriel and Francis Cabrel,” writes Google on the Google Doodle blog.

Félix was also known as a fashion icon, often seen in clothes and jewelry made especially for her by designers like Dior and Cartier – a detail Jo highlights in the image of Félix. The actress’s style was a prominent feature throughout Jo’s early doodle sketches:

Google calls Félix an “extremely influential voice” in international cinema who made an impact on film, art, music and fashion.