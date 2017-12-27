Marlene Dietrich, the iconic German-born actress, is being honored today on the Google home page on her 116th birthday. She was one of the most well-paid actresses of her time, starting in many well-known Hollywood films such as “Morocco” (1930), “Shanghai Express” (1932), and “Desire” (1936). Google said, “Marlene Dietrich lit up the silver screen during Hollywood’s Golden Age.”

On December 27, 1901, 116 years ago today, she was born in Schöneberg, Germany. She spent a lot of her career in the 1930s in Hollywood. She also held dual citizenship in Germany and the United States. She performed for many years, from 1919 to 1984. She passed on May 6, 1992, in Paris, France at the age of 90.

Google said the Doodle for Marlene Dietrich “was illustrated by artist Sasha Steinberg who captured her mid-performance, suited up in her gender-bending tux and top hat. Steinberg, who is also a drag performer under the name Sasha Velour and winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 9), counts Dietrich as a major influence in creating their drag alter ego.”

For more on her life and contributions, see her Wikipedia page.