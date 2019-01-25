Enterprise SEO continues to grow more complex as the technology and algorithms powering search engines evolve. Comprehensive enterprise SEO platforms offer multiple features to help teams manage and automate search optimization tactics, but the vetting and selection process can be overwhelming.

A new report from MarTech Today Research looks at 18 enterprise SEO platforms, selected based on their role as market leaders, as well as some SEO point solutions. The marketer’s guide to enterprise SEO platforms (free to download with registration) outlines vendor capabilities, shares tips on how best to evaluate and select a solution and provides industry trends and insights for 2019 based on in-depth interviews with experts and leading vendors.

Among the insights, the report finds that content marketing may be swinging back to the realm of search from social. In one interview, a vendor said content marketing budgets that had been allocated to social over the past four years are starting to return to organic search. The vendor expects content teams in 2019 will be focusing more on developing and optimizing content for search, which has been shown to drive more traffic.

Enterprise companies will also need to prioritize customer experience when thinking about search visibility, according to the report. The vendors interviewed said they expect user experience in general to become a more important ranking factor in the year ahead. The vendors said they are building out their technical and on-site SEO capabilities to ensure users’ sites are designed to increase traffic and address the growing emphasis on page speed, user experience, JavaScript-rendered content and structured markup.

In its ninth year, the report includes vendor pricing and capability comparisons and insights on determining whether or not you may need an enterprise SEO solution, the quickest way to identify and contact the right vendors and how to negotiate vendor contracts.