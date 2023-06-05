As marketers, we often work in the liminal space between businesses and customers. For you to succeed, both must be satisfied. The concerns of the business – revenue, growth, operations – mean little to customers, and the business often sees customers in return as line items in a financial report.

It’s a delicate balancing act to satisfy both. This is why both art and science are so essential for modern marketing. Art to create, connect and convert customers, and science to deliver, optimize and measure it.

Brands that can blend the art and science of marketing stand a better chance of driving true customer loyalty. This is no small feat as it requires creating an emotional connection between customers and businesses in order to build long-term relationships.

These themes form the basis of SAP Emarsys’ upcoming Power to the Marketer Festival. Returning for its third year, this year’s festival is a year-long initiative to shine a light on the exceptional efforts of marketing individuals and teams throughout the world through in-person and online events.

Empowered marketing events

The first online event, the Power to the Marketer Festival Omnichannel Masterclass, will be from 7-8 June. Event attendees can expect practitioner-led, expert insights on how top brands have applied the art and science of marketing.

Here’s a full breakdown of sessions for this LIVE online 2-day festival:

Day 1 | The Art of Marketing (June 7)

9:00 a.m. (ET): SAP Emarsys – Product Strategy, Roadmap and Innovations

10:00 a.m. (ET): Fireside Chat: Perfecting the Art of Loyalty to Drive Retention and Revenue (Estée Lauder, Jebbit, Hobbii)

10:30 a.m. (ET): It’s Raining Revenue! How Movable Ink Built a Revenue Waterfall for Brandsdal

Day 2 | The Science of Marketing (June 8)

09:05 a.m. (ET): Ochsner Sport’s Personalization Journey: Bridging Creativity and Conversion

09:30 a.m. (ET): The New Change Agents: How Top IT and Marketing Teams Drive CX Innovation

10:00 a.m. (ET): How BrandAlley Leveraged Advocacy Data to Supercharge Their Growth

10:30 a.m. (ET): The Science of Building Stronger Customer Relationships Through Conversations

11:00 a.m. (ET): Grow Your Business with a Customer-Centric Data Strategy

Check out the festival registration page to read more about the schedule and the speakers, and then book your spot.

The first Power to the Marketer in-person event will be on June 13 in Germany. If you happen to be in Munich, join us at the Famtain Member Club for expert talks converting topics such as: