Matt Cutts, the former head of search spam at Google, now leading the US Digital Service team (which resides within the Executive Office of the President of the United States), stopped by SMX Advanced to say hello.

The attendees were very happy to see Matt, who is a familiar face to the SEO and search community, having presented keynotes at many previous SMX events.

Matt spoke a bit about his work at the US Digital Service team and asked people to consider working for the US government.

There was a brief Q&A session during which Matt explained that during his time at Google everyone there deeply cared about the search industry and had the best intentions when working on hard and complex problems in search.

He was also given the lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the search industry from the Search Engine Land Awards team.