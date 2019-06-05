Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

SEATTLE — Felicia DelVecchio, director of digital media at DAC Group, and Andrew Cooper, associate director of e-commerce at agency Metric Theory, were named Search Marketers of the Year at the 2019 Search Land Awards on Tuesday at the SMX Advanced conference.

DelVecchio and Cooper were just two of the winners named across more than a dozen categories in the annual awards program.

Cooper’s employer, Metric Theory, also won the agency of the year award in the category of SEM, while Wolfgang Digital won agency of the year in the SEO category.

And in the in-house team category, the search team at mobile provider Sprint won in the SEM category, while the team at HomeToGo, a vacation home rental company, won in the SEO category.

In addition to handing out trophies for 17 categories tied to either search marketing initiatives, teams or personalities, Search Engine Land also gave its longtime contributing editors Barry Schwartz and Greg Sterling Outstanding Community Service Awards for their years-long commitment to educating and supporting the search community.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEM

AIS Media, Inc.

Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

Merkle for Samsung

Best Overall SEM Initiative – Enterprise

Media Experts for MINI

Best Overall SEO Initiative – Enterprise

Wolfgang Digital for DMI

Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEM

Rise Interactive for Stanley Steemer

Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

Wpromote for InterDent

Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEM

Crealytics for Lands’ End

Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

Gen3 Marketing for brainMD

Best Overall SEO Initiative – Small Business

TopHatRank for WineOnSale.com

Best Overall SEM Initiative – Small Business

DAGMAR for Inman-Murphy

Best Integration Of Search Into Cross-Channel Marketing Campaign

MilliporeSigma for Sigma-Aldrich

Outstanding Community Service Awards

Search Engine Land Contributing Editors Barry Schwartz and Greg Sterling

In-House Team Of The Year – SEM

Sprint

In-House Team Of The Year – SEO

HomeToGo

Agency Of The Year – SEM

Metric Theory

Agency Of The Year – SEO

Wolfgang Digital

Search Marketer Of The Year – Female

Felicia DelVecchio

Search Marketer Of The Year – Male

Andrew Cooper

