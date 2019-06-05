Meet the winners of the 2019 Search Engine Land Awards
Agencies, teams, personalities and a couple of the industries most cherished community leaders honored for stellar work and the examples they set for the industry.
SEATTLE — Felicia DelVecchio, director of digital media at DAC Group, and Andrew Cooper, associate director of e-commerce at agency Metric Theory, were named Search Marketers of the Year at the 2019 Search Land Awards on Tuesday at the SMX Advanced conference.
DelVecchio and Cooper were just two of the winners named across more than a dozen categories in the annual awards program.
Cooper’s employer, Metric Theory, also won the agency of the year award in the category of SEM, while Wolfgang Digital won agency of the year in the SEO category.
And in the in-house team category, the search team at mobile provider Sprint won in the SEM category, while the team at HomeToGo, a vacation home rental company, won in the SEO category.
In addition to handing out trophies for 17 categories tied to either search marketing initiatives, teams or personalities, Search Engine Land also gave its longtime contributing editors Barry Schwartz and Greg Sterling Outstanding Community Service Awards for their years-long commitment to educating and supporting the search community.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEM
AIS Media, Inc.
Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEO
Merkle for Samsung
Best Overall SEM Initiative – Enterprise
Media Experts for MINI
Best Overall SEO Initiative – Enterprise
Wolfgang Digital for DMI
Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEM
Rise Interactive for Stanley Steemer
Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEO
Wpromote for InterDent
Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEM
Crealytics for Lands’ End
Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEO
Gen3 Marketing for brainMD
Best Overall SEO Initiative – Small Business
TopHatRank for WineOnSale.com
Best Overall SEM Initiative – Small Business
DAGMAR for Inman-Murphy
Best Integration Of Search Into Cross-Channel Marketing Campaign
MilliporeSigma for Sigma-Aldrich
Outstanding Community Service Awards
Search Engine Land Contributing Editors Barry Schwartz and Greg Sterling
In-House Team Of The Year – SEM
Sprint
In-House Team Of The Year – SEO
HomeToGo
Agency Of The Year – SEM
Metric Theory
Agency Of The Year – SEO
Wolfgang Digital
Search Marketer Of The Year – Female
Felicia DelVecchio
Search Marketer Of The Year – Male
Andrew Cooper
