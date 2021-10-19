This year’s class of winners for Search Marketer of the Year demonstrates that leadership, community, empathy, and giving back are keys to being a person of excellence in our industry.

Your Search Marketers of the Year for 2020 are:

Frederick Vallaeys, CEO at Optmyzr

CEO at Optmyzr Kristen Seto, SEO Manager at Trusted Media Brands, Inc.

SEO Manager at Trusted Media Brands, Inc. Sean Kaenic, VP or Strategic Growth and Marketing at Quattro

VP or Strategic Growth and Marketing at Quattro Danita Smith, SEO Program Lead, North America and Senior Web Specialist at Scheider Electric

The continuation of the pandemic forced marketers to get creative and stretch beyond their day-to-day to help brands and clients reach their target audiences in new ways. Not only have these marketers exceeded expectations in every way, but they’ve focused on giving back to their companies, departments, and communities.

“Frederick Vallaeys is an iconic search marketer and industry influencer. He helped define the paid search industry starting with his groundbreaking work as Google’s first AdWords Evangelist and later morphing to a pioneer in PPC management software as Co-Founding CEO of Optmyzr. A search marketer to the core of his soul, Fred has been in the game since its inception and is now driven to help ALL paid search pros break barriers and reach/exceed their potential,” said Joe Thornton of Aimclear, who nominated Vallaeys.

That sentiment can be said for all our winners this year. Pioneering the way for their organizations, the teams they lead, and the community at large. Congrats to the winners, thank you to all who entered, and thanks to our sponsor, DeepCrawl, for its support of this year’s awards!

