Meta robots nofollow gets the hint treatment too
Robots won’t support the new UGC and sponsored link attributes, says Google’s Gary Illyes.
The robots meta tag will also be treated as a hint, in accordance with Google’s new treatment of
nofollow
Robots won’t support the new link attributes, though. “There’s no meta robots ugc and sponsored, it won’t do anything if you add that,” Illyes also stated in his tweet.
Many SEOs are questioning why they should adopt
ugc
sponsored
nofollow
ugc
sponsored
Distinguishing between noindex and nofollow. “The robots meta tag remains the same as before, noindex affects the page, nofollow affects the links on the page. It’s just that nofollow on the links is now different,” Google’s John Mueller added for further clarification.
Why we should care. Whether you’re using it as a link attribute or within meta robots, Google will now look
nofollow
nofollow links will be treated as they always have and won’t pass link equity, but it will collect the data within the links and, in some cases, those signals may impact rankings.
For sites on the receiving end of
nofollow links, if Google chooses to count those links in certain scenarios — links from sites such as Wikipedia, for example — then pages being linked to could see ranking improvements. Operative being “could.”
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.