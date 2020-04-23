Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Microsoft Advertising now supports multi-account Google imports, the company announced Thursday. Advertisers can elect to import an entire Google Ads account or specific campaigns.

The interface for multi-account imports. Source: Microsoft.

Why we care

Multi-account imports will make it easier for advertisers extending their campaigns from Google to Microsoft’s platform. This feature will also help advertisers, especially agency advertisers responsible for numerous campaigns, get more out of their time already spent adjusting keywords, ads, geotargeting and so on.

More on the announcement

While entire Google Ads accounts and/or specific campaigns can be imported, specific ad groups cannot be selected.

Advertisers can also view their import schedules and histories for multiple imports.

Microsoft debuted account hierarchies, affording agencies and businesses managing multiple clients more flexibility, in 2019.