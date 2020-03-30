Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

The new Manager account overview page in the redesigned Microsoft Advertising UI

Microsoft Advertising unveiled the new look for its web interface in October. A select number of advertisers have had access to the new look for the past few months. Now those users will see the new look on more pages, including Manager accounts.

The redesign preview now includes search terms, change history, reports, dimensions and more, the company announced Monday.

Why we care

The new UI, like the Google Ads redesign a couple of years ago, is aimed at helping advertisers access and act on information faster.

For agencies and brands managing multiple accounts using a Manager account, the Manager Account Overview page will be the new default landing page in the new look.

To start, it features four “insights tiles,” as shown in the screenshot above: Performance, Top changes: Accounts, Accounts and Devices.

More on the news

More insights tiles will be added to the Overview in the future, said Haily De La Cruz, senior program manager for Microsoft Advertising in the announcement.

If you want to get in on the preview and don’t have an ad rep, you can fill out this form. You should have access within 7-14 days, according to the company.