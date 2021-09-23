New attributes from Microsoft Advertising allow businesses to indicate their dedication to “responsibility, how your brand values align with the values of your customers, and how your

brand is being inclusive,” said an announcement from Vi Nguyen, Crystal Zhang, and MJ DePalma.

“Marketing with Purpose Business Attributes allow you to communicate quickly and easily how your brand is ‘for

someone like me.’ They allow you to be authentic, which is the key attribute to building trust with customers,” said the blog.

Marketing with Purpose. This initiative is exclusive to Microsoft Advertising and follows the lead the company has taken with its Marketing with Purpose playbook and course. The idea behind the initiative is to “build a brand that’s welcomed into people’s lives by earning genuine trust, upholding their values, and inclusively advertising.”

Attributes included. The attributes advertisers can choose from fall under four main categories: inclusion, environmental, community/social responsibility, and accessibility. Within those categories, there are 32 attributes that a business can choose.

Inclusion: Vegan

Vegan LGBTQI+-friendly

Unisex

Allergy-friendly

Pet-friendly

Family-friendly

Kosher

Halal

Alcohol-free

Gluten-free

Vegetarian Environmental: Eco-friendly

Carbon-neutral

Sustainable

Carbon-negative Community/social responsibility: Cruelty-free

Non-profit

Supports a cure

Local business

Small business

Family-owned

Minority-owned

Black-owned

Supports disease research

LGBTQI+-owned Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible

Visual assistance

Hearing assistance

Mobility assistance

Touchless pickup

No-contact delivery

Web accessibility

How to set it up. “These attributes can be set at the account level and used to decorate text ads and product ads,” said the announcement.

Navigate to All campaigns. Click on Settings. Check all attributes that apply to your account. Click Save.

Why we care. Microsoft has been working on and promoting its Marketing with Purpose initiative this year and this designation in ads takes it to the next level. This will give search marketers the opportunity to showcase what they’ve learned from the playbook and course and provide the opportunity for them to showcase the features they embody. “Recognizing that these values drive value for both your brand and your customers builds trust and inclusivity. Understanding and addressing what your customers value is inclusive marketing. Overall, executing Marketing with Purpose in your advertising is an important way for marketers to overcome barriers in the moments that matter, and to connect with people. It’s an approach that brings us together and highlights great aspects of your business, authentically. It establishes trust, increases brand love, and nurtures loyalty.”

