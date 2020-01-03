Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

To kick off a new year, Microsoft Advertising has launched an incentive sweepstakes for advertisers.

How to enter. To enter the Microsoft Advertising Sweepstakes, you’ll need to complete the Microsoft Advertising Certified Professional (MACP) certification, add a new Microsoft Advertising account, or enroll in the Micorosft Advertising Partner Program.

After completing one or more of those tasks, you’ll then need to complete the sweepstakes registration by February 29. “The more ways you engage, the more entries you can earn,” wrote Kenneth Andrew, General Manager, SMB sales and strategy for Microsoft Advertising.

The program is now open in the U.S., Canada (excluding Quebec), U.K., Ireland, Netherlands and Germany.

The prizes. The first 30 entries will get a $50 Starbucks gift card. The sweepstakes prizes will be awarded in March 2020 and include:

Grand Prize: Trip for two individuals of the winning company to Microsoft Advertising Elevate (previously known as Partner Summit) on March 30 and April 1, 2020, at Microsoft headquarters (awarded to one agency based in North America only).

Grand Prize : A team eco-experience for up to ten individuals of the winning company (awarded to one agency based in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, or Germany only).

: A team eco-experience for up to ten individuals of the winning company (awarded to one agency based in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, or Germany only). First Prizes: Xbox One X (one device awarded per agency to three agencies in North America and EMEA).

Xbox One X (one device awarded per agency to three agencies in North America and EMEA). Second Prize: $250 Amazon gift card (awarded to five randomly drawn individuals across North America and EMEA).

Why we care. This could help motivate agencies to give added consideration to Microsoft Advertising when speaking with clients and thinking about their own training and practice areas. Who doesn’t like free stuff? You can find more sweepstakes details here.