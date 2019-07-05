Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Microsoft Advertising (formerly Bing Ads) has added the position-based impression share metrics that Google introduced last fall. But, unlike Google, it said average position reporting will be sticking around.

Adding prominence metrics. Now called prominence metrics, rather than share of voice, in Microsoft Advertising, the set of six new stats are available at the campaign, ad group and keyword levels.

Top impression share

Top impression share lost to rank

Top impression share lost to budget

Absolute top impression share

Absolute top impression share lost to rank

Absolute top impression share lost to budget

The new prominence metric columns are available now. Image: Microsoft Advertising.

Removing others. Say goodbye to other competitive metrics: impression share lost to bid, relevance, and expected CTR

Average position. Microsoft Adverting confirmed it is keeping average position reporting.

“One key metric that will remain in your reporting is average position, as we’ve heard continuous feedback that shows this information is still very valuable to you,” said Nahva Tecklu, a Microsoft Advertising program manager, in the blog post.

Why we should care. Google announced in February that it will be retiring average position later this year. The news came a few months after it introduced the position metrics Microsoft Advertising added this week.

Google’s reasoning for removing average position is that it’s no longer a great indicator for where your ads actually appear since position one may actually be at the bottom of the page on some search results. Microsoft is bucking this decision, but we’ll see how long it sticks around if advertisers get comfortable not having it in Google Ads.