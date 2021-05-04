Microsoft Advertising will expand phrase match to include broad match modifier traffic, the company announced Tuesday. The change, which will start in mid-May, is to “simplify keywords and improve your relevancy when reaching customers,” the announcement reads. This new treatment for phrase match will bring the platform in line with Google Ads’ updated phrase match, which rolled out in February.

Note: Microsoft will release a full blog post with more details about this tomorrow, May 5, 2020. We’ll update this article with those details as they become available.

Why we care. As we noted when Google first made this change, the new treatment may save advertisers time when it comes to managing keywords. On the other hand, it may also take time for advertisers to recalibrate their campaigns and traffic may fluctuate as Microsoft flips the switch.

Additionally, part of Microsoft’s strategy is to make adoption as easy as possible for those already on Google Ads. The change simplifies things for advertisers that are considering (or already) using both Microsoft Advertising and Google Ads as they’ll no longer have to factor in two different phrase match treatments.

