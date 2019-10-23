Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Microsoft Advertising is redesigning the interface to better align with the update Google Ads rolled out in full a year ago.

What’s changing. The new user experience will feel familiar to Google Ads users. You will recognize the left-hand oriented navigation menus that anchor the Google Ads interface and Overview pages with visual charts, for example.

“We’ve applied colors selectively and added the right amount of spacing around page elements, tables, graphs, and forms in order to reduce fatigue and information overload as well as draw your attention to the items that matter,” the company said in the announcement Wednesday. “Our overall goal with the new, modern design is that you are better focused on achieving positive results with fewer distractions.”

In the existing UI, look for a new Accounts tab to manage your accounts and an updated dropdown gear menu for accessing billing and account information. Microsoft says these features will be integrated into the new UI soon.

Why we should care. The redesign will bring relative parity between Microsoft Advertising and Google Ads interfaces.

The Google Ads redesign may not have gone over that well with a lot of users, but it’s what people are now used to. Microsoft Advertising is well aware that the closer the user experience is to Google Ads — the more it can reduce friction for users — the more likely it is advertisers will use it.

Early testers invited. Fill out the form here if you’re interested in beta testing the new Microsoft Advertising interface.