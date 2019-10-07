Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Manager accounts let you manage multiple accounts and share data through a single sign-on. Microsoft Advertising announced several updates for manager accounts on Monday.

Manager accounts for all. Starting today, new users will automatically have a manager account when they sign up for Microsoft Advertising, whether they plan to manage more than one account or not. No more need to set up a separate manager account. Single account and multi-account managers will have the same user experience.

“This makes your experience more seamless, while still providing complete control over when and how you start leveraging more multi-account capabilities,” said Xin Zhang, a senior program manager for Microsoft Advertising.

With this change, references to “Customer” will change to “manager account”.

Hierarchies beta open for all. Hierarchies can be used to make connections between accounts and manager accounts. This is now in open beta and available to all advertisers.

The diagram below shows an example of how hierarchies can work. Solid lines represent the “Owner” account that originally created the account. Dotted lines represent the “direct manager” account that linked to another account or manager account.

Create connections between accounts and manager accounts with hierarchies. Image: Microsoft Advertising.



There are two types of direct manager relationships. Administrative enables you to manage users and other requests. Standard enables campaign management and resource sharing. A new “Direct managers” tab in the UI shows the list of account managers and their access levels.

If you’re interested in the beta, contact your account manager or fill out this form.

When you implement hierarchies, you’ll have a single view of your accounts and manager accounts in the dropdown menu within the web UI.

UET tag, remarketing list sharing open to all. The open beta for sharing UET tags and remarketing lists across accounts is also now available to all advertisers as of today. In the Shared Library, you’ll see the “Sharing” option.

Select the accounts you want to share remarketing lists and UET tags with from the Shared Library.

Why we should care. These features offer new levels of flexibility for agencies and businesses managing multiple clients, brands or lines of business. The ability to share tags and remarketing lists across accounts opens up new capabilities for cross-marketing, upselling and other options.

Hierarchies also allow you to consolidate separate manager accounts into a single parent manager account, which is particularly helpful for agencies that take on new clients that already have their own manager accounts. Hierarchies don’t conflict with the multi-user access and multi-linking sign-in options. Before jumping into hierarchies, however, Microsoft has a list of several things to consider.