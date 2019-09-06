Microsoft opens responsive search ads beta to all advertisers
The automated text ad format is on track to become the new standard.
All advertisers can now start testing responsive search ads in their Microsoft Advertising accounts. With responsive search ads (RSAs), first introduced by Google last year, the ad systems automatically serve up a combination of headlines and descriptions provided by the advertiser.
What
An ad strength gauge appears in the RSA editing window as a rough indicator of RSA performance.
Microsoft suggests inputting at least 8 to 10 headlines that do not contain similar phrases and at least two descriptions that are distinct from each other with clear calls to action. Because the combinations can serve in any order, you’ll want to be sure your headlines and descriptions work together in various orders.
Pin for priority. You may pin headlines and descriptions that you want to show in the top positions for some control over how your ads display. Microsoft recommends pinning positions 1 and 2 for headlines and position 1 for descriptions if you’re concerned about order.
Performance and reporting. “The best performing ad combinations are automatically identified and reported to you, while the underperforming ads aren’t shown again,” Microsoft Advertising said in the announcement Friday.
Microsoft says you should regularly review RSA performance results in the combination report page.
Why we should care. With Google and now Microsoft
