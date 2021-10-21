With the updated Microsoft Channel app “Shopify merchants can easily connect with shoppers on the Microsoft Search Network and Microsoft Audience Network with just a few clicks,” says the latest announcement from the company.

Currently available in the U.S. and Canada, the Microsoft Channel app within Shopify allows businesses to show up automatically in the Microsoft Bing Shopping tab and the Microsoft Start Shopping tab for free as product listings.

Source: Microsoft

Benefits to advertisers. Along with an easy way to show up in Bing Product Ads, Product listings on the shopping tab, and Product Listings on the Microsoft Start Shopping tab, Shopify users will soon be able to take advantage of the integration’s new quick checkout option: a “Buy Now” button on products ads and listings. “With the ‘Buy now’ offering, shoppers can easily purchase the products they are interested in by being sent directly to the shopping cart page,” according to the announcement.

Example of the Buy Now offering on a product ad.

How to set it up. Website owners and advertisers can easily set up the integration in Shopify. “Merchants can quickly connect through the Microsoft Channel using their Microsoft Advertising account or sign-up for a new one in few simple steps.” Under Sales Channels, click Microsoft, and sign in.

Why we care. This integration and updates to the Microsoft Channel app are just another way to help small businesses, retail, and e-commerce find visibility online. As many businesses were thrown into online stores over the past two years. Shopify was a go-to platform for many new and first-time e-commerce sellers. The Shopify integration means that these retailers (and even those who are more experienced in selling online) will be reaching online shoppers just in time for the holiday season crunch.

