Microsoft has launched Outings, a new travel app for iOS and Android. Designed by the Microsoft Garage Project, the app curates travel-specific content and images to help users find potential travel destinations.

“Whether you’re looking for a fun hike near town or planning your next vacation destination, often the hardest part of travel is just figuring out where to go,” writes Lainie Huston on the Microsoft Garage blog. “Outings makes it easier by presenting inspiration for your next adventure, curating high quality travel blogs and beautiful images to show the information — and sneak peek — you need to pick where to go.”

According to Microsoft, the app includes a “Discover” feed listing US locations, and a “Nearby” feed that surfaces content related to local sites. Users can keep track of places they’ve traveled, as well as save and share places with contacts.

“We look forward to users’ feedback from our launch, and we plan to actively respond to them and add several new features in the coming months,” says Microsoft Garage program manager Vimal Kocherla.

Microsoft said it is also open to partnering with travel and local content providers that want to promote their content within the app.