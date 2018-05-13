Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google is celebrating Mother’s Day with a brightly colored Google doodle of two hand-painted dinosaurs.

Made to look like the artwork moms often receive during their children’s early school years, the doodle leads to a search for “Mother’s Day.”

Google didn’t offer up any details around the image, or which doodler on the team created the illustration, but it did share the following map to show where the doodle is currently being displayed around the world.

Mother’s Day 2018 doodle

During the early part of the 20th century, Anna Jarvis campaigned to make Mother’s Day a holiday in the US. It was first celebrated in 1908 at the St. Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia, and Congress eventually passed a law making it an official holiday in 1914, designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.

Here’s the full doodle currently residing on Google’s home page:



Search Engine Land wishes a Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!