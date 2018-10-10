Moz acquires STAT Search Analytics
The SEO tools maker plans to bolster its enterprise offerings by integrating STAT's ranking and analytics features.
Seattle-based Moz has acquired Vancouver, Canada-based STAT Search Analytics for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition is the most recent in a year that has seen a number of boutique firms sell to larger search marketing industry players.
Why marketers should care
Moz has been a leader in the SEO tools space for nearly a decade, with its business model based largely on inbound marketing and SaaS (Software as a Service) subscriptions. STAT Search Analytics is a rank tracking and SERP (search engine result page) analytics provider for enterprises and digital agencies.
“We are two growing and profitable companies, both passionate about our shared vision and values. Together we can better serve our customers, and when they succeed, we succeed,” said CEO Sarah Bird. “Moz and STAT together provide a massive breadth of high-quality, actionable data and insights for marketers. Combining Moz’s keyword and link research tools with STAT’s daily rankings and SERP analytics, we have the most robust organic search solution in the industry.”
“The STAT team has an immense amount of respect and admiration for Moz and I have personally looked to Moz, specifically for its culture of innovation and transparency, as a company to emulate over the years,” said STAT CEO Rob Bucci. “Joining together puts us in a stronger position to build the future both faster and better than before, and create search solutions that will change the industry.”
More on the acquisition
- In the first half of the year, Moz says it increased new enterprise business by nearly 40 percent and with the acquisition of STAT gains a number of prominent enterprise customers.
- Moz plans to retain and expand the STAT team in Vancouver, and add Bucci as Vice President of Research and Development.
- Moz expects to unveil new integrated solutions for enterprises next year.
- This is Moz’s fifth acquisition, and its first since it bought SERPScape in 2015.
