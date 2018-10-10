Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Seattle-based Moz has acquired Vancouver, Canada-based STAT Search Analytics for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition is the most recent in a year that has seen a number of boutique firms sell to larger search marketing industry players.

Why marketers should care

Moz has been a leader in the SEO tools space for nearly a decade, with its business model based largely on inbound marketing and SaaS (Software as a Service) subscriptions. STAT Search Analytics is a rank tracking and SERP (search engine result page) analytics provider for enterprises and digital agencies.

“We are two growing and profitable companies, both passionate about our shared vision and values. Together we can better serve our customers, and when they succeed, we succeed,” said CEO Sarah Bird. “Moz and STAT together provide a massive breadth of high-quality, actionable data and insights for marketers. Combining Moz’s keyword and link research tools with STAT’s daily rankings and SERP analytics, we have the most robust organic search solution in the industry.”

“The STAT team has an immense amount of respect and admiration for Moz and I have personally looked to Moz, specifically for its culture of innovation and transparency, as a company to emulate over the years,” said STAT CEO Rob Bucci. “Joining together puts us in a stronger position to build the future both faster and better than before, and create search solutions that will change the industry.”

More on the acquisition