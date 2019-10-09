Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Domain Analysis, a free tool from search marketing analytics company Moz launched Wednesday. The website provides an overview of SEO metrics for any domain.

Why we should care

We’re all marketers here, and this is of course a marketing tool for Moz. But that doesn’t mean it’s not useful. The free tool doesn’t offer the depth of data available in the paid versions of Moz tools — and has plenty of calls to action to get more complete data in the paid version — but you’ll get a high-level look at a range of SEO metrics for your site — or your competitors’ sites — to identify potential SEO opportunities. That includes beyond-the-basics data such as “Top questions mined from People Also Ask boxes for relevant keywords” and “Top Featured Snippets.”

The tool also offers metrics that Moz is calling “experimental” that aren’t available in the paid versions. For example, Keywords by Estimate Clicks uses ranking position, search volume, and estimated click-through rate (CTR) to estimate the number of search clicks a keyword drives to the website.

More on the announcement

Moz’s proprietary domain authority and spam score are among the metrics offered, along with top pages by links, top linking domains, number of ranking keywords, top overall keywords, keyword ranking distribution and more.

Experimental metrics, which are currently exclusive to Domain Analysis, include keywords estimated by clicks, top featured snippets, branded keywords, top search competitors and top questions.

The tool is limited to three reports per day for free users, without the need to create an account. Paid users get unlimited reports