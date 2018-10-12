For several months, Google has been running a limited test to show ads in what’s now called Google Discover (it’s third name after “Google Now” and “Google Feed”). With recent rebrand to Google Discover last month, the ads also have an updated look.

New look. Spotted by a Reddit user, the native ads now have the look and feel of the redesigned organic news cards in the feed and the same ad label positioning next to the headline as text ads in Google search results. The ads also feature the advertiser name in the topic header.

What is Google Discover? The feed features news, articles and videos cards on the home page of the Google app — and soon on the Google.com homepage on desktop and mobile. Users can customize their feeds to include topics of interest to them.

Why it matters. Extending text ads to Discover opens up yet another advertising surface for Google and reach for advertisers on mobile, and eventually desktop. For now, this is still an early and very small test, and the impact is unclear, but the feed is already a high-traffic space on mobile alone.

