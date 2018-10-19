Go to Google and search for [navigate] or [navigation] or [directions] or something similar and you will get a direct answer/one box result at the top asking you “where do you want to go?”

Google will then ask you to enter in your starting point and destination and then show you a map of the trip, as well as a link into Google Maps for driving directions.

Why does this matter? For one, this helps searchers quickly get directions and see overviews of their upcoming travel. But it also can impact GPS services like TomTom and Garmin who try to rank well in Google for searches like navigation and others. This new smart answer pushes down the web results and shows Google’s own service above it.